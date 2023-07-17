Fire in battery of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, all passengers safe

A fire broke out in a coach of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express in Madhya Pradesh's Kurwai Kethora station on Monday, informed the Railway officials, adding that all passengers are safe and the fire has been extinguished.

According to the Indian Railways, a fire was reported in the battery box of one of the coaches, when the train departed from Rani Kamalapati station, earlier known as Habibganj, towards Nizamuddin in New Delhi.

The fire has been extinguished and all passengers are safe. After the full examination, the train will be dispatched soon, an official of the Indian Railways said.

"Fire brigade reached site on time and fire extinguished at 07:58 hrs," the railway official informed.