Home / India News / Fire in battery of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, all passengers safe

Fire in battery of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express, all passengers safe

The fire has been extinguished and all passengers are safe. After the full examination, the train will be dispatched soon, an official of the Indian Railways said

ANI
Representative image

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 9:27 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A fire broke out in a coach of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express in Madhya Pradesh's Kurwai Kethora station on Monday, informed the Railway officials, adding that all passengers are safe and the fire has been extinguished.

According to the Indian Railways, a fire was reported in the battery box of one of the coaches, when the train departed from Rani Kamalapati station, earlier known as Habibganj, towards Nizamuddin in New Delhi.

The fire has been extinguished and all passengers are safe. After the full examination, the train will be dispatched soon, an official of the Indian Railways said.

"Fire brigade reached site on time and fire extinguished at 07:58 hrs," the railway official informed.

Also Read

Rail Budget FY24: Focus on incomplete projects, big push for Make in India

First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year

PM Narendra Modi flags off Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train

Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat to run 6 days a week, halt at Ayodhya, Basti

Surekha Yadav becomes first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express train

LIVE: Two-days Oppn meet to begin today, AAP to join after Cong's backing

6 people killed in SUV-truck head-on collision in MP's Sagar district

Maharashtra farmer earns Rs 2.8 cr selling tomatoes amid soaring prices

Preparations underway at Kargil War Memorial ahead of 24th Vijay Diwas

Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Punjab's Ludhiana, no casualty

Topics :Vande bharatDelhiMadhya Pradesh

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 9:27 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story