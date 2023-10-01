Home / India News / Fire breaks out at industrial estate in Mumbai, doused after 7 hours

Fire breaks out at industrial estate in Mumbai, doused after 7 hours

No one was injured in the incident which took place at 11.10 pm on Saturday in the building located in Vardhaman Industrial Cooperative Society of the northern suburb, he said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Seven fire engines, six jumbo tankers, one water tanker, ambulance and other assistance was rushed to the spot after the blaze erupted, he said | Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 1 2023 | 9:07 AM IST
A major fire broke out in a ground-plus-one storey industrial estate in Dahisar area of Mumbai, a fire official said on Sunday.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at 11.10 pm on Saturday in the building located in Vardhaman Industrial Cooperative Society of the northern suburb, he said.

It was a "level-2" blaze and was doused by 6.10 am on Sunday, the official said.

Seven fire engines, six jumbo tankers, one water tanker, ambulance and other assistance was rushed to the spot after the blaze erupted, he said.

The fire was confined to three-four 'galas' (units) on the ground and first floors of the structure, the official said, adding three hose lines were in operation.

Eight to nine LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders are removed from the galas, he said.

"No injury has been reported and the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," the official said.

Topics :MumbaiFire accidentMaharashtra

First Published: Oct 1 2023 | 9:07 AM IST

