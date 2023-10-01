LIVE: PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 13,500 crore in Telangana today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana on Sunday afternoon where he will lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore. "Around 2:15 PM, Prime Minister will reach Mahabubnagar district, where he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore, in important sectors like road, rail, petroleum and natural gas and higher education. During the programme, the Prime Minister will also flag off a train service through video conferencing," Prime Minister's Office said.

The Afghanistan Embassy here announced Saturday night that it is ceasing its operations from October 1, citing a "lack of support from the host government", failure to meet expectations in serving Afghanistan's interests, and reduction in personnel and resources. In a statement, the Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi said it regrets announcing the decision to cease its operations, effective October 1, 2023. "It is with profound sadness, regret, and disappointment that the Embassy of Afghanistan in New Delhi announces this decision to cease its operations," the statement said.



Equating the upcoming assembly election in the state to a 'Kurukshetra' battle, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said it will be a contest between his ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the opposition Telugu Desam Party, led by N Chandrababu Naidu who allegedly indulged in scams on the other side. The Chief Minister drew multiple analogies between the ruling YSRC and the Opposition parties. "The battle of the next elections is between our government which did good for all communities on one side and our opponents on the other side who have a history of social atrocities and who inflicted regional injustice," said Reddy, addressing a public meeting.





Read More