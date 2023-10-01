Home / India News / LIVE: PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 13,500 crore in Telangana today
LIVE: PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 13,500 crore in Telangana today

BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 1 2023 | 8:23 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana on Sunday afternoon where he will lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore. "Around 2:15 PM, Prime Minister will reach Mahabubnagar district, where he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore, in important sectors like road, rail, petroleum and natural gas and higher education. During the programme, the Prime Minister will also flag off a train service through video conferencing," Prime Minister's Office said.

Key Events

8:09 AM

8:08 AM

8:23 AM

"India, US see each other as very desirable, optimal, comfortable partners": EAM Jaishankar

Stating that there is no limit to the India-US relationship, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that today, New Delhi and Washington see each other as desirable, optimal, comfortable partners.

The foreign minister was addressing the people of the Indian diaspora at the 'Colors of Friendship' event at India House in Washington DC. Hundreds of diaspora members gathered at the lawns of the official residence of India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, in honour of Jaishankar, listening and watching performances by local artists.

8:10 AM

AP polls Kurukshetra battle between pro-poor YSRC govt, scamsters: CM Reddy

Equating the upcoming assembly election in the state to a 'Kurukshetra' battle, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said it will be a contest between his ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the opposition Telugu Desam Party, led by N Chandrababu Naidu who allegedly indulged in scams on the other side

Andhra Pradesh is going to poll for assembly in 2024. Reddy's "Kurukshetra war" analogy is likely to resonate with voters in Andhra Pradesh, as the Mahabharata is a popular epic in the state. The Kurukshetra war was a battle between good and evil, and Reddy is positioning himself as the champion of good against Naidu's evil forces.

 

8:09 AM

The Afghanistan Embassy here announced Saturday night that it is ceasing its operations from October 1, citing a "lack of support from the host government", failure to meet expectations in serving Afghanistan's interests, and reduction in personnel and resources.

In a statement, the Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi said it regrets announcing the decision to cease its operations, effective October 1, 2023. "It is with profound sadness, regret, and disappointment that the Embassy of Afghanistan in New Delhi announces this decision to cease its operations," the statement said.

8:08 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana on Sunday afternoon where he will lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore.
 
Prime Minister's Office said that PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of key road projects that are part of the Nagpur - Vijayawada Economic Corridor.
 

First Published: Oct 1 2023 | 8:07 AM IST

