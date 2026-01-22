Over 5 traffic offences a year can lead to driver's licence ban: Details

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has changed the Motor Vehicles Rules to deal with drivers who repeatedly break traffic laws. According to the new rule, a driver who commits five or more traffic offences in one year can be stopped from driving for three months, the Times of India reported.

This rule allows the licensing authority, such as the Regional Transport Office (RTO) or district transport office, to suspend or cancel a driving licence. According to the amendment, the new rule will apply from January 1.

What changed?

Earlier, driving licences could be suspended only for serious offences like vehicle theft, assault on passengers, kidnapping, overspeeding, overloading, or leaving a vehicle abandoned in public places. These were considered a danger or nuisance to the public.

Now, even less serious violations, such as not wearing a helmet or seat belt, or jumping a red light, can lead to licence suspension if a driver commits five or more such offences in a year. However, the drivers will be allowed a chance to explain themselves in front of the authorities before cancellation of the licence, the report said. How will offences be counted? Under the new guidelines, each year will be treated separately, the report said. Only offences committed within a single year will be counted. Traffic violations from previous years will not be added to the new count.