The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood, landslide and storm stands at 34

flash flood, sikkim floods
Representative image: 6,000 people were suffering in flood waters across four districts of the state.
Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 10:07 PM IST
The flood situation in Assam worsened on Monday with over 1.05 lakh people reeling under the deluge across eight districts, an official bulletin said.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 1,05,700 people are hit due to the floods in Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Karimganj, Nagaon and Nalbari districts.

Karimganj is the worst hit with over 95,300 people suffering, followed by Nagaon where nearly 5,000 people were affected and Dhemaji with more than 3,600 people reeling under flood waters, it said.

Till Sunday, only around 6,000 people were suffering in flood waters across four districts of the state.

The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood, landslide and storm stands at 34.

The administration has been operating 11 relief camps in one district, where 3,168 persons have taken shelter, and running three relief distribution centres in one district.

The authority has distributed 21.5 quintals of rice, 3.81 quintals of dal, 1.14 quintals of salt and 114 litres of mustard oil among the flood victims during the last 24 hours.

At present, 309 villages are under water and 1,005.7 hectare of crop areas have been damaged across the state, the ASDMA said.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Hojai, Nagaon, Tamulpur, Darrang, Nalbari, Lakhimpur and Udalguri.

At present, Kopili river at Kampur is flowing above the danger marks, ASDMA said.

On account of widespread flooding, over 62,173 domestic animals and poultry are affected across the state.

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 10:07 PM IST

