Govt cuts toll on partially-open National Expressways from Feb 15

The government has amended the national highways fee rules to lower toll fees for the users of partially operational National Expressways.

The amended rules will come into effect from February 15, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement on Thursday.

The government has notified an amendment to the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, it said.

Under this, when a National Expressway is not opened end-to-end, the toll fee will be charged for the completed length at a lower rate as applicable for the National Highway, the Ministry said.

It said that presently, user fee on National Expressways is charged 25 per cent more than normal National Highways user fee for the completed length as they provide access-controlled, faster and seamless travel experience which provides comfortable travel to commuters..