No final conclusions have been reached: AAIB on AI171 crash probe

AAIB says AI171 crash probe is ongoing, rejects reports of intentional pilot action and urges media to avoid speculation

Referring to the preliminary report on the AI171 crash released in July last year, the AAIB said it had only provided factual information available at that stage of the investigation | Photo: PTI
Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 8:57 PM IST
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Thursday said media reports claiming that the investigation into the Air India flight AI171 crash has been finalised are “incorrect and speculative”, adding that the probe is still under way and no final conclusions have been reached.
 
A report published earlier this week in Italian daily Corriere della Sera claimed that investigators probing the AI171 crash are likely to conclude in their final report that last year’s accident in Ahmedabad was not caused by a technical malfunction but by an “almost certainly intentional” act by one of the pilots.
 
The newspaper reported that analysis of cleaned-up cockpit voice recordings and flight data suggests the aircraft’s engine fuel control switches were deliberately moved to the cut-off position shortly after take-off, leading to a loss of thrust. The report said investigators have so far found no evidence of mechanical failure.
 
In a statement issued on Thursday, the AAIB categorically denied media reports suggesting that the findings of the investigation into the June 12, 2025, crash in Ahmedabad had been concluded. “The investigation is still in progress. No final conclusions have been reached,” the bureau said.
 
The AAIB said it is conducting the probe strictly in accordance with the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2025, and in line with India’s obligations under ICAO Annex 13, which lays down international standards for aircraft accident investigations.
 
Annex 13 lays down international standards for aircraft accident investigations and states that the sole objective is prevention of future accidents, not apportioning blame or liability. It also requires investigations to be carried out independently and provides that a final report should ideally be made public within 12 months of an accident. If the investigation is not completed within that period, the investigating authority must issue an interim statement on each anniversary detailing the progress.
 
Referring to the preliminary report on the AI171 crash released in July last year, the AAIB said it had only provided factual information available at that stage of the investigation. The final investigation report, which will contain detailed conclusions and safety recommendations, will be published upon completion of the probe in accordance with established international norms, it added.
 
Urging restraint, the AAIB called on media organisations to avoid premature speculation, warning that unverified reporting can cause unnecessary public anxiety and undermine the integrity of an ongoing professional investigation.
 
Fuel control switches were a central factor in the AI171 crash, according to the preliminary report released in July 2025. It had said both fuel control switches were moved to the “Cutoff” position in quick succession, and although they were returned to “Run” about 10 seconds later, the engines had already flamed out. According to the report, one pilot had asked the other why he moved the switches, and the other responded by denying it. The report did not specify whether it was the captain or the first officer who asked the question.
 

Topics :ahmedabad plane crashAAIBAir India

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 8:51 PM IST

