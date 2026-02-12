No final conclusions have been reached: AAIB on AI171 crash probe

Referring to the preliminary report on the AI171 crash released in July last year, the AAIB said it had only provided factual information available at that stage of the investigation. The final investigation report, which will contain detailed conclusions and safety recommendations, will be published upon completion of the probe in accordance with established international norms, it added.

Fuel control switches were a central factor in the AI171 crash, according to the preliminary report released in July 2025. It had said both fuel control switches were moved to the “Cutoff” position in quick succession, and although they were returned to “Run” about 10 seconds later, the engines had already flamed out. According to the report, one pilot had asked the other why he moved the switches, and the other responded by denying it. The report did not specify whether it was the captain or the first officer who asked the question.