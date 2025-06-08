Home / India News / NDA govt redefined women-led development in last 11 years: PM Modi

NDA govt redefined women-led development in last 11 years: PM Modi

In all sectors, including science, education, sports, start ups and the armed forces, women are excelling and inspiring several people, Modi said on X

Modi, Narendra Modi
In the run up to the anniversary, Modi has been highlighting his government's work for different sections of society, including the poor, farmers and youths (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 12:29 PM IST
A day before his government marks its first anniversary in third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has redefined women-led development in its 11 years in power.

He cited a number of welfare programmes which, he noted, have benefitted women immensely.

Various initiatives, from ensuring dignity through Swachh Bharat to financial inclusion via Jan Dhan accounts, the focus has been on empowering the women, he said.

If 'Ujjwala Yojana' brought smoke-free kitchens running on gas cylinders to the poor households, 'MUDRA' loans enabled lakhs of women entrepreneurs to pursue dreams on their own terms. Houses under the women's name in PM Awas Yojana too have made a remarkable impact, he added.

'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' (save daughter, educate daughter) programme ignited a national movement to protect the girl child, he said.

The prime minister shared a thread of a government-run citizenship engagement platform, which listed benefits brought to women by several government schemes.

It said the maternal mortality ratio declined to 93 per lakh live births in 2019-21 from 167 in 2011-13, and the households with tap water connections zoomed to 15.64 crore in May 2025 from 3.23 crore in August 2019.

Over 10 crore cooking gas connections were given under the Ujjwala scheme, it said, while highlighting several other welfare measures targeting women.

In the run up to the anniversary, Modi has been highlighting his government's work for different sections of society, including the poor, farmers and youths.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiModi govtwomen empowermentwomen employmentBJP

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

