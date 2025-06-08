Home / India News / Court's order of removal of slum must be followed: Delhi CM on demolition

370 encroachments have been demolished, with 189 residents deemed eligible for resettlement and allocated flats in Narela, while 181 are ineligible for resettlement

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
Chief Minister Gupta asserted that the residents of the Madrasi camp have been allotted houses and have been moved there (Photo:PTI)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 12:35 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that the demolition drive conducted at Madrasi Camp was action taken in strict compliance with court directives.

She stated that the court had ordered the removal of this slum four times in order to clean the Barapulla drain aimed at preventing future flood-related disasters in the capital.

Chief Minister Gupta asserted that the residents of the Madrasi camp have been allotted houses and have been moved there.

Speaking to reporters, Gupta stated, "I have clearly said, that if the court has ordered something, neither the government, nor the administration can do anything about it. The truth about the demolition of Madrasi Camp is that it was set up on the banks of the Barapullah drain. The court had ordered the removal of this slum four times so that machines could be deployed to clean the drain. Otherwise, 2023-like floods would be seen again in Delhi. No one can defy court orders. Residents of that camp have been allotted houses and shifted there."

Delhi Chief Minister noted that similar actions have been taken to another places, including Railway Colony.

Targeting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders for politicising the matter, the Chief Minister asked who will be held responsible if there would be a loss of life.

She said, "Action was taken in three places in Delhi, including Railway Colony, a slum set up near the railway tracks. The railways took action. Who would be held accountable if there is a loss of life? Should Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi, or Arvind Kejriwal be held accountable? The court knows what it is doing and hence has given orders."

Further, noting that the BJP-led Delhi government is working for the welfare of the capital territory, the Chief Minister said, "Apart from this, development work is going on throughout Delhi at a cost of Rs 700 crores which was never done by Kejriwal or Congress government."

Earlier on June 4, AAP leader and Delhi Assembly LoP Atishi launched a scathing attack on the BJP following the demolition drive at Madrasi Camp in Jangpura, South East Delhi on June 1 following a court order.

In a post on X, Atishi posted, "BJP had promised 'jahan jhuggi, wahan makaan' (where there is a slum, there will be a house), but as soon as it won the election, it bulldozed the Madrasi camp."

"Today, when I went there, women, elderly, youth - everyone cried bitterly. They were saying that they made a mistake by voting for the BJP. If Kejriwal were here, he would not have let our slums be demolished," posted Atishi.

The operation was carried out to resolve the flooding issues caused by the narrowed drain, which obstructs water flow during heavy rains.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :DelhiDelhi governmentRekha Gupta

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

