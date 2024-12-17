Grap-IV in Delhi-NCR: What stays open, what shuts amid pollution curbs

The air in Delhi-NCR has turned hazardous once again, forcing the Centre's air quality panel to reimpose Stage IV restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) on Monday. This measure comes as the region’s Air Quality Index (AQI) plunged into the ‘severe’ category, with stagnant winds and an inversion layer trapping pollutants in the capital’s air.

By 10 pm on Monday, Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI breached the critical 400-mark — up from 379 at 4 pm. This is the second time this season that Grap Stage IV has been implemented, marking the return of restrictions first seen in November.

Why is Delhi’s air quality getting worse?

Experts point to stagnant wind speeds and the formation of an inversion layer, a weather condition where warm air traps pollutants close to the ground, restricting their dispersion. This has turned Delhi-NCR into a toxic gas chamber, sparking concerns about public health, especially for vulnerable populations.

What’s Grap Stage IV and how does it impact daily life?

Grap categorises air quality into four escalating stages:

- Stage I: Poor (AQI 201-300)

- Stage II: Very poor (AQI 301-400)

- Stage III: Severe (AQI 401-450)

- Stage IV: Severe plus (AQI >450)

Under Stage IV restrictions, several activities are completely halted, and public mobility is significantly curtailed. Here’s a breakdown of the major measures:

1. Construction and Demolition (C&D) activities banned

- All construction activities are now prohibited.

- Linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, power transmission lines, pipelines, and telecom infrastructure are also halted.

2. Vehicle restrictions tightened

- Entry of trucks into Delhi is restricted, with exceptions for essential goods, LNG, CNG, electric vehicles, and BS-VI diesel trucks.

- BS-IV and older diesel heavy goods vehicles registered in Delhi are banned, except for those involved in essential services.

3. Schools shift to hybrid learning

- Schools in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar must adopt hybrid learning — a mix of online and offline classes — for students in Classes VI to IX and XI.

- Students and guardians can choose the online mode, with other NCR districts encouraged to follow suit based on feasibility.

4. Offices function at half capacity

- Public, municipal, and private offices in NCR are directed to operate at 50 per cent on-site capacity, while the rest must work remotely.

- The central government has been urged to consider work-from-home options for its employees.

5. Emergency measures on standby

State governments may implement additional emergency steps such as:

- College closures and the suspension of non-essential commercial activities.

- Introduction of the odd-even vehicle registration scheme to restrict private vehicle movement.

A recurring crisis: What’s next?

This isn’t Delhi-NCR’s first brush with severe air pollution. Last month, the Supreme Court eased Grap Stage IV to Stage II after marginal improvement. However, experts emphasise that such relief is often short-lived, as underlying factors such as stubble burning, vehicle emissions, and industrial pollution continue to wreak havoc during the winter months.

With the public struggling to breathe clean air, health experts also warn of rising respiratory issues among children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions. Citizens are advised to limit outdoor activities, use N95 masks, and rely on air purifiers where possible.