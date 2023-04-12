Gujarat fully prepared to tackle Covid with 95,000-plus beds :Minister

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel on Wednesday said that in view of the spike in coronavirus cases, the state administration is fully prepared to tackle the situation efficiently with the availability of 95,687 beds and 476 oxygen plants.

In the last 24 hours, Gujarat reported 397 new coronavirus positive cases and two deaths. Of the total 1,992 active cases at present, four are on ventilator support, while the condition of 1,988 others is stable, officials said.

"The two-day mock drill conducted at all designated COVID-19 hospitals, health centres and healthcare facilities across the state on April 10 and 11 revealed that as many as 95,687 beds are currently available across the state to accommodate COVID-19 patients," Patel told reporters in Gandhinagar.

"Of these, 33,042 beds are oxygen-supported, 8,372 are ICU beds and 6,865 beds are attached with a ventilator facility. We are following the 'test-track-treatment-vaccination' strategy to save people from this viral infection. We can easily conduct over 2.30 lakh tests every day to detect COVID-19 infection," he said.

The minister added that 476 PSA oxygen plants are currently installed across Gujarat to supply medical-grade oxygen whenever needed. Besides that, more than 11,200 oxygen cylinders having a combined capacity of 4.25 lakh litres are also available across the state.

At present, over 7.35 lakh RT-PCR kits and 15 lakh rapid antigen test kits are available at hospitals across the state, Patel said.

The mock drill also ensured that all the designated hospitals have required medicines, PPE kits, masks, injections and test kits, according to him.

"During the exercise, we also ensured that ambulance as well as telemedicine services are also available at these designated facilities. The mock drill also revealed that more than 20,000 doctors and 37,700 nursing staff are currently deployed at various hospitals across the state to serve the patients," said the minister.