Home / India News / Gujarat to build Sindoor Memorial Park near Indo-Pak border: Report

Gujarat to build Sindoor Memorial Park near Indo-Pak border: Report

The Gujarat government plans to build a Sindoor Van memorial park in Kutch to honour Operation Sindoor and the collective efforts of the armed forces and civilians

Lt General Rajiv Ghai, Rajiv Ghai, AK Bharti, AN Pramod, Operation Sindoor
The van kavach will extend across approximately eight hectares of forest land in Mirzapar, along the Bhuj–Mandvi road. | (Photo: PTI)
Manikant Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 10:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Gujarat government is reportedly planning to establish a memorial park near the India–Pakistan border in Kutch district to commemorate Operation Sindoor.
 
Operation Sindoor was launched on 7 May as a military response to the terror attack in Pahalgam on 22 April, which claimed 26 lives. The planned memorial, named Sindoor Van, will pay tribute to the Indian armed forces and the collective spirit demonstrated by citizens during the operation.
 
Van kavach to span eight hectares of forest land 
According to a report by The Indian Express, the park will feature a dense forest section, to be known as a van kavach, and is expected to be completed within a year. Citing unnamed officials, the report stated that groundwork for the memorial has already commenced.
 
The van kavach will extend across approximately eight hectares of forest land in Mirzapar, along the Bhuj–Mandvi road.
 
“In memory of the unity exhibited by society, Army, Air Force, BSF and other forces during Operation Sindoor, the Sindoor Van — a memorial park — is being planned by the forest department,” said Kutch Collector Anand Patel, as quoted by the newspaper.
 
Park to feature murals and tributes to armed forces 
A section of the park will be dedicated to the victims of the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The memorial will also include themed zones with murals honouring the BSF, Army, Navy and Air Force, according to Sandeep Kumar, Chief Conservator of Forests, Kutch Circle.
 
PM’s post-Op Sindoor visit site to be included in memorial 
Interestingly, the proposed van kavach site includes the location where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting during his first visit to Gujarat following Operation Sindoor.
 
Speaking on May 26, which also marked 11 years of his premiership, Modi said the military response to Pahalgam reflected India’s resilience and values.
 
Reflecting on the strike on terror camps in Pakistan, Modi stated, “...our valiant soldiers achieved a feat unseen by the world in decades. We pinpointed and confirmed the locations of nine major terrorist camps across the border.” He added that Indian forces destroyed the camps “in just 22 minutes,” forcing Pakistan into a humiliating retreat.
 
Military action concluded following understanding on May 10 
Operation Sindoor triggered a series of cross-border strikes and retaliations. Hostilities between India and Pakistan eventually subsided after both sides reached an understanding to cease military action on May 10.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Delhi govt plans to roll out EV Policy 2.0 by next month

India, EU likely to go for comprehensive FTA; GI pacts to follow later

Centre working continuously on green energy transition, says Nitin Gadkari

India crosses 4,000 active Covid cases, records 5 deaths in last 24 hours

Rahul Gandhi launches 'Sangthan Srijan Abhiyan' in Madhya Pradesh

Topics :Narendra ModiOperation SindoorIndian ArmyIndian Defence forcesIndia-Pak conflictGujarat governmentGujarat

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story