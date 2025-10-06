Haryana CM Saini in Japan to attract investments, deepen ties in tech, mfg

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday reached Tokyo seeking to attract investments, deepen cooperation in technology and manufacturing, and showcase the state as a leading destination for global investors.

Saini's three-day official visit, from October 6-8, aims to strengthen economic, industrial and cultural collaboration between Haryana and Japan.

He held discussions with Miyaji Takuma, State Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), and Koga Yuichiro, State Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry, to explore avenues of cooperation in trade, investment and technology transfer.

Chief Minister Saini, in a series of posts on X, gave information about his meetings.

"Held a fruitful meeting with Mr. Miyaji Takuma, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Government of Japan. We discussed opportunities to further deepen economic and cultural ties between Haryana and Japan.

"I extended an invitation to him to join us at the International Gita Mahotsav in November 2025, a celebration of our timeless cultural heritage. I also gave an invitation to participate as a Partner Country in the Happening Haryana Global Investors Summit scheduled for April 2026," Saini said in his post on X. Saini is accompanied by Haryana's Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Rajesh Khullar, and some other senior officials of the state government. In another post, Saini wrote, "Had an engaging and insightful meeting with Mr. Koga Yuichiro, Hon'ble State Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Government of Japan. Our delegation explored potential prospects for collaboration and strategic matchmaking between Haryanvi & Japanese enterprises, especially in the SME sector.

"We discussed exciting opportunities in key areas such as green energy, advanced electronics & semiconductors, future mobility, infrastructure development, and digital transformation." In another post, Saini said that he also held discussions with TDK Corporation, a global leader in electronic components, sensors, and magnetic materials today at Tokyo, Japan. "ATL Battery, a subsidiary of TDK Corporation, is establishing India's largest Lithium-Ion Battery manufacturing plant at EMC Sohna (Gurugram district)," Saini said, adding that the talks with the delegations focused on encouraging further investments in Haryana and inviting TDK's partners to invest in the state. "This initiative will drive the State's growth and open new employment opportunities for our youth. We are determined to make Haryana a leading destination for global investment," he said.

Holding another meeting, Saini announced that the visiting delegation has successfully signed an MoU with Seiren Co Ltd, a global leader in textile solutions and advanced materials -- spanning sectors including automotive, interiors, environment, life materials and cosmetics. "This MoU marks a significant milestone for Haryana's industrial landscape," Saini posted on X. Saini said Seiren Co Ltd will invest over Rs 220 crore in its mega project at Rohtak, creating over 1,700 employment opportunities. Saini's engagements in Japan scheduled on October 7 include travel to Osaka via Shinkansen (bullet train) to participate in the World Expo 2025. He will inaugurate the Haryana State Zone and interact with Japanese mayors and business leaders at the Expo site.