Haryana doctors' body calls for services' shutdown in govt hospitals today

The Haryana Civil Medical Services (HCMS) Association on Wednesday called for a shutdown of health services in government hospitals on July 25 to protest non-fulfilment of doctors' demands, even as the government urged them to consider the impact of the strike on patients. Four HCMS Association doctors, including its president Dr Rajesh Khyalia, started an indefinite hunger strike in front of the office of the director general, Health Services, in Panchkula. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The doctors' demands include formation of a specialist cadre, a career progression scheme that ensures parity with central government doctors, no direct recruitment of senior medical officers (SMOs) and reduction in the bond amount for postgraduate courses.

"Over the past several months, we have been given repeated assurances pertaining to our various demands but they remain unfulfilled. So, we have decided to observe a total shutdown of health services including OPD, emergency, post-mortem, etc., from tomorrow," Khyalia said.

"On July 18, we were assured by the additional chief secretary, health, that a notification will be issued before July 24 pertaining to two demands -- assured career progression and the bond issue -- but nothing has happened," he said.

"We had told the government a month back that we would be compelled to shut down all services from July 25 (if our demands are not met)," he added.

On the government's invitation for talks on Thursday, Khyalia said, "We will attend the meeting, but if there is no outcome, then our strike will continue indefinitely."



In a letter to the HCMS Association, which represents government doctors in Haryana, Health Minister Kamal Gupta urged doctors to consider the impact of their strike on the general public.

"I understand that... numerous pressing demands (have been) put forth by your members, and I want to assure you that these concerns are being taken very seriously.

"Recently, I held a productive meeting with the chief minister and other higher officers to discuss these matters extensively. We recognise the importance of your demands and are actively working towards a resolution that will be satisfactory to all parties involved," he said.

"However, I urge each one of you to consider the impact of a strike on our patients and the general public. We have a responsibility to ensure that healthcare services remain uninterrupted, especially for those who rely on us in their times of need," the minister said.

On July 15, the government doctors had observed a two-hour strike to press their demands. The strike had affected outpatient department (OPD) services in government healthcare institutions across the state.

According to the HCMS Association, doctors have to submit two bonds of Rs 1 crore each for admission to postgraduate courses, which is too high and should be reduced considerably.

On the direct recruitment of SMOs, the association has said it would block the growth of hundreds of medical officers awaiting promotion to the post after completion of 20 years of service.