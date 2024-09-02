Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / I&B Ministry summons content head of Netflix content over IC-814 series row

I&B Ministry summons content head of Netflix content over IC-814 series row

The depiction of hijackers of the Indian Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Delhi has kicked off a row

IC-814, Kandhar Highjack
The depiction of hijackers of the Indian Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Delhi has kicked off a row. Image: Twitter
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government has summoned the content head of OTT platform Netflix over the series 'IC-814 -- The Kandahar Hijack', which has triggered a row over depiction of hijackers.

Official sources said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has summoned the content head of Netflix India on Tuesday, seeking an explanation on the allegedly contentious aspects of the OTT series.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The depiction of hijackers of the Indian Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Delhi has kicked off a row with a section of viewers objecting to the 'humane' projection of the perpetrators.

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya said the hijackers of IC-814 were dreaded terrorists, who acquired aliases to hide their Muslim identities.

"Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, legitimised their criminal intent, by furthering their non-Muslim names," Malviya posted on X.

"Decades later, people will think Hindus hijacked IC-814," he said.

More From This Section

Rahul posts video of interaction with DTC employees, highlights 'injustice'

LIVE news: AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan arrested by ED after searches at his house

Karnataka BJP functionary Arun Kumar booked for sexual harassment

Amid heavy rain, Andhra Guv urges caution, calls for Red Cross, Scouts' aid

AAP's Bharadwaj accuses Centre of 'misusing' ED in Amantullah Khan's case

"Left's agenda to whitewash the crimes of Pakistani terrorists, all Muslims, served. This is the power of cinema, which the Communists have been using aggressively, since the 70s. Perhaps even earlier," Malviya said.

"This will not just weaken / put in question India's security apparatus in the long run, but also shift the blame away from the religious cohort, that is responsible for all the bloodshed," he said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said it was really amusing to see the people who took movies like 'Kashmir Files' as the gospel truth having a melt down at the way the events of IC814 are depicted in the Netflix show.

"Now suddenly they want accuracy and nuance packaged in the script," Abdullah said on X.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Apple-Bharti Airtel sign deal, streaming svcs rise in content hungry India

Olympics have gap that streaming platform Netflix is trying to fill: Report

Squid Game Season 2 release date out, Season 3 coming in 2025 on Netflix

NCPCR summons Netflix over sexually explicit content available to minors

India becomes third country in revenue per cent growth for Netflix in Q2

Topics :NetflixNetflix IndiaInformation and Broadcasting Ministry

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 1:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story