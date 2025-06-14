Home / India News / ICG reports major milestone in dousing fire on Singapore-flagged cargo ship

ICG reports major milestone in dousing fire on Singapore-flagged cargo ship

Of the 22 crew members of the Singapore-flagged vessel, 18 were rescued by the Navy, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and other agencies

Indian Navy, Singapore ship
The fire on board the Singapore-flagged container vessel has been largely contained, though it is still not fully under control | Image: X@indiannavy
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 7:12 AM IST
The Indian Coast Guard on Friday said it has achieved a "major milestone" in the ongoing operation to suppress fire onboard a Singapore-flagged cargo vessel that occurred following a container explosion on June 9, as its towing commenced to keep away the ship away from the coast.

The incident had occurred at approximately 9.20 am IST, around 44 nautical miles off Azhikkal in Kannur district of Kerala and 130 nautical miles northwest of Kochi.

ALSO READ: Fire erupts on Singapore-flagged container vessel off Kerala coast

"Major milestone in the ongoing operation to suppress the fire onboard MV WAN HAI 503 and protect marine environment! @IndiaCoastGuard ships undertaking FF Op enabled tow connect up of Salvage vessel in extremely challenging and daunting operation. @indiannavy Sea King helicopter was tasked by #HQSNC to winch down salvors who shifted the tow from #ICG ships to Salvage Tugs," the ICG posted on X.

It also shared some photos of the ongoing operation.

"The tow has now commenced and the vessel is being pulled to keep away from our coast! ICG fire fighting Op continues," it said.

Of the 22 crew members of the Singapore-flagged vessel, 18 were rescued by the Navy, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and other agencies on Monday.

The crew members include eight Chinese, six Taiwanese, five Myanmarese, and three Indonesian nationals, the ICG had said in a statement on June 9.

The fire on board the Singapore-flagged container vessel has been largely contained, though it is still not fully under control, defence sources had said on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Indian NavyIndian coast guardSingapore

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 7:12 AM IST

