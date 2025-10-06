South Asia's biggest poultry expo to be held in Hyderabad from Nov 25

The 17th edition of 'Poultry India Expo' will be held from November 25-28 in Hyderabad, Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers' Association (IPEMA) announced on Monday.
Considered South Asia's biggest event in the sector, the four-day expo is expecting participation from more than 500 exhibitors from around 50 countries at HITEX Exhibition Centre.
The expo will showcase breakthroughs in breeding, hatchery automation, feed milling, housing, veterinary products and egg-farming solutions. It will also highlight solutions for challenges such as raw material volatility, sustainability and disease management, with participation from global brands, innovators and startups.
A technical seminar during the event will focus on emerging diseases, sustainable feed, manure management, automation and poultry career development.
"India's poultry industry is on a remarkable growth trajectory. Building on the overwhelming success of the 16th edition, we are setting even higher benchmarks this year," IPEMA president Uday Singh Bayas told reporters.
India is the world's second-largest egg producer with 142.77 billion eggs produced in 2023-24 and ranks among the top four producers of broiler meat globally. The country is annually growing by 8-10 per cent in chicken meat and 6-8 per cent in eggs.
With increasing purchasing power, urbanisation and strong private and government support, the industry continues to be a cornerstone of India's economic and social development, Bayas said.
The expo provides a platform for farmers, breeders, feed manufacturers, integrators, veterinarians, entrepreneurs, students and policymakers to network and learn. International delegates will be provided with a visa and travel assistance for seamless participation, the industry body said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
