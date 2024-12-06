Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IIT Kharagpur faculty accuses director of favouritism, protests follow

The controversy began in September when the IIT Teachers' Association (IITTA) petitioned the Union Education Ministry, accusing Tewari of arbitrary recruitment practices and other irregularities

IIT Kharagpur
IIT Kharagpur Photo: Facebook
Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 11:56 AM IST
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur issued show cause notices to as many as 90 faculty members in response to their allegations of 'favouritism,” “vindictiveness in faculty selection,” and failure to establish a promised hospital on campus against its director, V K Tewari, according to The Indian Express report. 
 
Additionally, three heads of the department have been replaced. 

Background of the controversy

The controversy began in September when the IIT Teachers’ Association (IITTA) wrote a letter to the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accusing Tewari of arbitrary recruitment practices and other irregularities. The IITTA also urged the education ministry to appoint a new director after Tewari’s tenure ends in January 2025.
 
Disciplinary proceedings were subsequently initiated against four IITTA office-bearers by the institution. The office-bearers were asked to substantiate their claims within a week. However, faculty members requested a month’s time to respond.
 
IIT Kharagpur faculty sign mass petition
 
The dispute escalated when 86 faculty members signed a mass petition threatening a hunger strike unless the notices against the IITTA leaders were withdrawn.

Instead, the administration issued show-cause notices to these 86 signatories as well.
 

Faculty protests at IIT Kharagpur

Nearly 100 faculty members have since protested on campus, wearing black bands and participating in silent marches. The faculty is now reportedly considering legal action.
 
On December 2, the administration replaced the heads of the mathematics, artificial intelligence, and bioscience and biotechnology departments. All three had signed the mass petition. While the administration has not officially linked their removal to the ongoing tensions, faculty members argue the timing is suspicious and disruptive to ongoing academic activities, such as semester results and PhD admissions.
 

What does IITTA's petition claim? 

According to the report, the IITTA’s petition to the education minister alleged that Tewari’s tenure had been marked by favouritism, arbitrary appointments, and a lack of transparency. It also criticised the administration for failing to establish a multi-speciality hospital on campus. The institute has refuted these claims, describing the faculty’s actions as “propaganda” and “disruptive.”
 
In a statement issued on December 3, IIT Kharagpur defended its actions, stating that the allegations lack merit and accusing the signatories of mobilising a “hateful agenda.” While the administration remains firm, the faculty’s demand for accountability continues to gain momentum, casting a shadow over the institute’s governance.
First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

