Home / India News / India-Pak tensions: Delhi airport sees 90 flight cancellations on Thursday

India-Pak tensions: Delhi airport sees 90 flight cancellations on Thursday

A total of 46 domestic departures and 33 arrivals were cancelled. Also, 5 international departures and 6 arrivals were cancelled at the Delhi airport, the source said

The cancellations happened between 0800 and 1400 hours.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As many as 90 flights to and from Delhi airport, including 5 international departures, were cancelled by various airlines on Thursday, according to a source.

Around 27 airports in various parts of the country are closed in the wake of Operation Sindoor, under which armed forces carried out strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday in retaliation against the Pahalgam terror attack that had killed at least 26 people last month.

As a result of the closure of the airports, many flights have been cancelled.

A total of 46 domestic departures and 33 arrivals were cancelled. Also, 5 international departures and 6 arrivals were cancelled at the Delhi airport, the source said.

 

The cancellations happened between 0800 and 1400 hours.

"All operations across Delhi Airport's terminals and its four runways are proceeding as usual. However, changing airspace conditions have impacted some flights," DIAL said in a post on X.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), also said it is working closely with all stakeholders to minimise any disruptions to flight schedules.

First Published: May 08 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

