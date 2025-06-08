India reports 6 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, active cases rise to 6,133

India’s active Covid-19 case tally rose to 6,133 with 378 fresh cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released on Sunday. At least six deaths were reported in the same period.

Of the six deaths, three were reported from Kerala, two from Karnataka, and one from Tamil Nadu. Most of the deceased were elderly and had pre-existing health conditions such as hypothyroidism, diabetes, and respiratory ailments.

India is seeing a fresh rise in Covid-19 cases, driven by new variants including LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the recently identified NB.1.8.1 subvariant.

Kerala, Maharashtra worst hit Since May 22, the number of active cases has surged from 257 to over 6,000. Kerala continues to report the highest number of cases, followed by New Delhi, West Bengal, and Maharashtra. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has advised all states and Union territories to ensure the availability of essential medical supplies, including oxygen and life-saving medications. Government and expert advisories issued In response to the surge, the central government has issued advisories urging readiness and vigilance at the state level.