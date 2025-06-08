Home / India News / India reports 6 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, active cases rise to 6,133

Of the six deaths reported in the past 24 hours, three were from Kerala, two from Karnataka, and one was from Tamil Nadu

India is seeing a fresh rise in Covid-19 cases, driven by new variants
Apexa Rai New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 12:05 PM IST
India’s active Covid-19 case tally rose to 6,133 with 378 fresh cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released on Sunday. At least six deaths were reported in the same period.
 
Of the six deaths, three were reported from Kerala, two from Karnataka, and one from Tamil Nadu. Most of the deceased were elderly and had pre-existing health conditions such as hypothyroidism, diabetes, and respiratory ailments.
 
India is seeing a fresh rise in Covid-19 cases, driven by new variants including LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and the recently identified NB.1.8.1 subvariant.

Kerala, Maharashtra worst hit

Since May 22, the number of active cases has surged from 257 to over 6,000. Kerala continues to report the highest number of cases, followed by New Delhi, West Bengal, and Maharashtra. 
 
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has advised all states and Union territories to ensure the availability of essential medical supplies, including oxygen and life-saving medications.

Government and expert advisories issued

In response to the surge, the central government has issued advisories urging readiness and vigilance at the state level.
 
Health experts have stressed the need to distinguish between Covid-19 and other seasonal viral fevers, which share common symptoms such as fever and fatigue. 
 
Vulnerable groups—particularly the elderly and those with underlying health issues—have been advised to exercise caution and seek prompt medical attention if symptoms appear or worsen.
 
The Indian Medical Association has recommended that people continue to observe preventive measures such as mask-wearing and hand hygiene to reduce the risk of transmission.

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

