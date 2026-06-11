India moving ahead on growth trajectory amid global uncertainty: PM Modi

India continues to move forward on its growth trajectory with confidence and determination, amid global uncertainty and instability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

As India progresses towards achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat, the country's collective responsibility becomes even greater, Modi said while chairing the 11th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog.

"The world is passing through a period of uncertainty and instability, yet India continues to move forward on its growth trajectory with confidence and determination," NITI Aayog said in a social media post on X, quoting Modi.

The Prime Minister said India has signed free trade agreements with many countries to create new opportunities for growth and exports.

"These agreements also present a significant opportunity for our MSMEs, enabling them to prepare for global markets by adhering to international standards and enhancing competitiveness," he added. Modi said India's demographic dividend is a historic opportunity that "we cannot afford to lose". He emphasised that creating the right ecosystem for India's youth through quality education, demand-driven skilling and employment opportunities must remain a priority. "Empowered youth will be the driving force behind our journey towards Viksit Bharat," the Prime Minister said. Modi noted that cooperation and dialogue should guide interactions among the States. NITI Aayog can play an important role as a platform for collaboration, enabling states to exchange ideas and work together towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, he added.