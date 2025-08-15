India's first hydrogen train clears load tests, set for rollout soon

The Ministry of Railways is set to launch its hydrogen-powered train set soon, after the prototype successfully cleared load tests, The Indian Express reported.

The project is a part of Indian Railways’ “Hydrogen for Heritage” initiative, under which 35 hydrogen-powered trains are planned for various heritage and hill routes. Developed at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, the initiative aims to promote green transportation technology and support zero-carbon emission goals through the use of clean energy.

ALSO READ: Hydrogen wheels: Why Gadkari is betting big on trucks powered by fuel cells “The much-anticipated Hydrogen Trainset has successfully passed load tests and is progressing well. It will be rolled out shortly,” said U Subba Rao, General Manager, ICF, on Friday, as quoted by the Indian Express.

The announcement comes soon after the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw teased the video of the same on his X account, saying, "Bharat's First Hydrogen Train! Coming soon…" On August 13, the Ministry of Railway also confirmed on X that the hydrogen-powered train is set for its final commissioning. "Bharat’s Hydrogen Journey ! For the first time in India a hydrogen-powered train is set for its final commissioning, a landmark that showcases India’s rise as a technological powerhouse, driving innovation on the global stage," the ministry said. Earlier this year, Vaishnaw also stated that the hydrogen fuel-run train engine developed by Indian Railways has the maximum horsepower in the world.