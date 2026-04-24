Investments worth ₹5 trillion expected in Bihar: CM Samrat Choudhary

Bihar has got investments worth ₹1.36 trillion, and the figure is likely to climb up to ₹5 trillion in the next one year, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary told the assembly on Friday.

Choudhary, who last week became the first BJP leader to be appointed as the CM of the state, was taking part in a debate on the motion of confidence sought by his government.

"I had the privilege of holding the Finance portfolio under former chief minister Nitish Kumar. People may not be aware that the state has already received investments worth ₹1.36 trillion. In the next one year, we hope to get investments to the tune of ₹5 trillion," said Choudhary.

The BJP leader began his speech by launching a caustic attack on the RJD, the main party in opposition, which he quit over a decade ago. Turning towards the leader of the opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, who had called Choudhary a product of the "paathshala (school)" of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, the CM said, "I entered politics because of the atrocities committed by the government of Lalu Prasad. Several members of my family had been framed in false cases. A reason why I decided to enter public life." "I do not expect those who cannot respect their own sisters to show respect for others," said Choudhary, in an obvious dig at Yadav's spat with his elder sister Rohini Acharya, adding, "If you make personal attacks, you will be paid in the same coin." The BJP leader also highlighted that his father, Shakuni Choudhary, had been "a founding member of the Samata Party", the previous avatar of the JD(U) headed by Nitish Kumar.