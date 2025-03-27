Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Hurun Rich List 2025: India gets 13 new billionaires; Ambani richest

Hurun Rich List 2025: India gets 13 new billionaires; Ambani richest

The combined wealth of Indian billionaires stands at Rs 98 trillion-about one-third of India's GDP

Mukesh Ambani, Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo: PTI)

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India now ranks third in the world for number of billionaires, with 284 on the Hurun Global Rich List 2025. Mukesh Ambani remains the richest person in Asia, with a fortune of Rs 8.6 trillion, despite a Rs 1 trillion drop from last year. He edged ahead of Gautam Adani, whose wealth rose by 13% to Rs 8.4 trillion.
 
India adds 13 new billionaires
 
India added 13 new billionaires this year, bringing the total to 284. The combined wealth of Indian billionaires stands at Rs 98 trillion—about one-third of India’s GDP and more than Saudi Arabia’s entire GDP. Of these 284 individuals, 175 saw their wealth rise, while 109 saw it decline or remain flat.
 
 
Mumbai remains India’s billionaire hub with 90 names, although it lost its title as Asia’s billionaire capital to Shanghai. Shanghai now has 92 billionaires, while Beijing follows with 91. Mumbai added 11 new entrants, more than London (7) and Beijing (8).
 
India’s top 10 richest

Also Read

Axis Bank’s Burgundy Private and Hurun India rich list

At $3.8 trillion, India's top 500 pvt cos value more than the country's GDP

Lakshmi Mittal

Rise of the Indian billionaire: Top NRIs on the 2024 Hurun India Rich list

Satya Nadella, Satya, Nadella

Microsoft's Satya Nadella tops HSBC Hurun Global Indians List 2024

stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 300 pts higher at 77,600; Nifty near 23,600; Financials, PSB gain 1%

Ranya Rao

Ranya Rao Kannada actress gold smuggling case gold jewellery

 
Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries – Rs 8.6 trillion  
Gautam Adani, Adani Group – Rs 8.4 trillion  
Roshni Nadar, HCL – Rs 3.5 trillion  
Dilip Shanghvi, Sun Pharma – Rs 2.5 trillion  
Azim Premji, Wipro – Rs 2.2 trillion  
Kumar Mangalam Birla, Aditya Birla Group – Rs 2 trillion  
Cyrus Poonawalla, Serum Institute – Rs 2 trillion  
Niraj Bajaj, Bajaj Auto – Rs 1.6 trillion  
Ravi Jaipuria, RJ Corp – Rs 1.4 trillion  
Radhakishan Damani, Avenue Supermarts – Rs 1.4 trillion  
 
Five of the top ten are based in Mumbai. New Delhi contributes two names, while Bengaluru, Pune and Ahmedabad have one each.
 
India’s billionaire profile
 
Average wealth: Rs 34,514 crore, higher than China’s Rs 29,027 crore  
Average age: 68, two years above the global average  
Youngest billionaires: Shashank Kumar and Harshil Mathur (Razorpay), both aged 34 with Rs 8,643 crore  
Youngest globally: Wang Zelong of China, aged 29, also worth Rs 8,643 crore  
 
There are 22 Indian women on the list with a combined net worth of Rs 9 trillion.
 
Top sectors in India
 
Healthcare: 53 billionaires  
Consumer goods: 35  
Industrial products: 32  
 
India vs China and the US
 
United States: 870 billionaires  
China: 823  
India: 284  
 
India added 45 new faces this year. In terms of wealth growth, 130 Indians saw an increase, compared to 285 in China and 544 in the US. Indian billionaires’ wealth rose 10% year-on-year, compared to 9% in China and 27% in the US. 
 
Biggest Indian wealth gainers
 
Gautam Adani: Up Rs 1 trillion  
Irfan Razack (Prestige Group): 167% rise  
Sajjan Jindal (JSW Group): Up Rs 44,944 crore  
Sanjay and Alpana Dangi: 80% increase

More From This Section

Personal Loan

Looking for a personal loan? Check the best rates and charges here

PremiumSingapore

Singapore Sling! The city-state offers a mix of old and new effortlessly

Mark Carney, Canada PM-elect

Canada immigration backlog drops below 830,000 as IRCC speeds up processing

gold

Gold rally too good to last? What history teaches about gains, volatility

Personal Finance

77% of young professionals check awards offered by payment services: Study

Topics : Hurun rich list BS Web Reports Mukesh Ambani

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To BuyAssam Gunotsav Result 2025What is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon