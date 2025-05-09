Home / India News / J&K Cong slams Pakistan for targeting Jammu, says it will pay for its sins

J&K Cong slams Pakistan for targeting Jammu, says it will pay for its sins

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee strongly condemns the provocative and escalatory actions of Pakistan

Congress, Congress flag
Pakistan will pay for its sins: Ravinder Sharma
Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Friday condemned Pakistan for targeting Jammu and other areas in the region with missiles and drones on Thursday night, saying the neighbouring country will have to pay for its sins.

J-K Pradesh Congress Committee strongly condemns the provocative and escalatory actions of Pakistan by launching drone and missile attacks in Jammu city and other parts last night, the party's chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said.

"Pakistan will pay for its sins," he added.

India on Thursday night thwarted Pakistan's fresh attempts to strike military sites with drones and missiles including in Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur after foiling similar bids at 15 locations across the northern and western regions of the country, as tensions soared between the two nations amid fears of a wider conflict.

In a swift and precise response, Indian armed forces successfully thwarted attacks launched from across the border by intercepting and neutralising all incoming missiles and drones directed at key locations in Jammu and its surrounding areas late on Thursday night.

Eight missiles were fired from Pakistan, targeting civilian and strategic locations in Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia.

However, Indian Air Defence units sprang into action and intercepted every missile, preventing any casualties, officials said.

The renewed attempts by the Pakistani forces came after the Indian armed forces on Wednesday carried out precise missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan under Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 09 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

