Home / Politics / Jagan slams Andhra govt for failing to support students, unemployed youth

Jagan slams Andhra govt for failing to support students, unemployed youth

The former CM questioned why students were allegedly assaulted for submitting representations and demanding the ₹3,000 monthly unemployment allowance promised by the TDP during the election campaign

Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jagan Mohan, Jagan

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has lashed out at the ruling TDP-led coalition government, accusing it of betraying youth and students. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has lashed out at the ruling TDP-led coalition government, accusing it of betraying youth and students.

Hailing the statewide 'Yuvatha Poru (youth struggle)' protest led by his party on Monday against the alleged unfulfillment of giving unemployment allowances, Reddy on Tuesday said that the government has failed to honour its promises, such as jobs and education support.

"The lathi-charge on students in Narasaraopet exposed the government's violent, intolerant nature," the former chief minister said in a post on 'X', referring to police dispersing the protesters in Narasaraopeta city in Palnadu district.

The former CM questioned why students were allegedly assaulted for simply submitting representations and asking for the implementation of the Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance as promised by the TDP during the election campaign.

 

Reddy questioned how many of the 1.25 crore unemployed youth in the state received the allowance.

The YSRCP supremo further alleged that Rs 6,400 crore in dues from the erstwhile YSRCP government schemes, Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena, remained unpaid, "forcing students to abandon education and seek jobs."  He alleged that only Rs 750 crore was released from the Rs 4,200 crore due under the fee reimbursement scheme, while Rs 2,200 crore was pending under hostel assistance.

He warned Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu against crushing dissent and declared that betrayal, lies, and neglect would not go unpunished by the people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Y S Jaganmohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

