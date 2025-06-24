Jagan's bulletproof vehicle seized after YSRCP supporter's death

The Andhra Pradesh police on Tuesday seized YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's bulletproof vehicle, which was allegedly involved in an accident during his recent tour of Rentapalla village in Palnadu district.

On June 18, Reddy visited Rentapalla to meet the family of a party leader who had died by suicide a year ago, allegedly due to harassment by TDP leaders and police'.

Though the police had granted permission for a limited number of vehicles, several joined Reddy's convoy, and thousands of people gathered along the route from Tadepalli to Rentapalla.