Delhi govt opens 25 Atal Canteens; each to serve 1,000 meals per day

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 6:12 PM IST
The Delhi government on Thursday inaugurated 25 Atal Canteens across the national capital as part of a scheme to serve affordable and nutritious meals to urban poor, labourers and other underprivileged residents.

Inaugurating one such canteen at Krishna Nagar, Delhi Chief Minister Gupta said the Atal Canteen Scheme was guided by the vision that no resident of Delhi should go to bed hungry.

Union Minister and local MP Harsh Malhotra, Delhi Urban Development minister Ashish Sood, and BJP MLA Anil Goyal were also present at the programme.

The chief minister praised officials of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) for executing the project within a short timeframe, and said that the initiative was in line with the ideals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Each canteen will serve approximately 1,000 meals per day, benefiting over 1 lakh people daily across the city, the CM added.

The government has allocated Rs 104 crore for the operation and management of this scheme, which was launched on December 25, 2025 -- the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 6:12 PM IST

