Home / India News / Kamal Haasan, five others elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan, five others elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu

They received election certificates from the Returning Officer Subramani at the Chennai Secretariat

Kamal Haasan
Kamal Haasan's election to the Upper House marks a significant milestone in his political journey, as he assumes a national legislative role for the first time. (Photo: PTI)
ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 11:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kamal Haasan, president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), and five others were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

They received election certificates from the Returning Officer Subramani at the Chennai Secretariat.

The five others elected are DMK's Poet Salma (A Rokkaiah Malik), SR Sivalingam, P Wilson (who enters his second term), and AIADMK's IS Inbadurai and Dhanapal.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and other MPs were present during the certificate distribution ceremony.

Kamal Haasan's election to the Upper House marks a significant milestone in his political journey, as he assumes a national legislative role for the first time.

He was nominated with the support of the ruling DMK-led alliance, which had promised him a Rajya Sabha seat in return for MNM's support during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Kamal Haasan filed his nomination on June 6 at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, and DMK allies, including VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan, MDMK's Vaiko, and Tamil Nadu Congress chief Selvaperunthagai.

In the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, a candidate requires a minimum of 34 votes to win a Rajya Sabha seat. With 158 MLAs from the DMK-led INDIA bloc (DMK-133, Congress-17, VCK-4, CPI-2, CPM-2), the alliance was comfortably positioned to secure four seats.

The DMK had earlier announced Salma, P Wilson, and S R Sivalingam as its Rajya Sabha candidates.

MNM had not contested the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and had instead extended full support to the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. In the 2021 Assembly elections, MNM had secured 2.62 per cent of the vote share.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi to visit Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad on Friday

Rain clouds likely to break heat's hold on Delhi and beyond by June 25

'Nightmare in broad daylight': Tales of loss, escapes from doomed flight

Ahmedabad crash Highlights: Flight operations resume at Ahmedabad airport

Air India flight to London crashes; over 200 dead, at least one survives

Topics :Kamal HaasanRajya SabhaTamil Nadu

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story