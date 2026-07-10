Metro to tunnel roads: How Karnataka plans to tackle Bengaluru's traffic

Bengaluru's long-standing traffic problem may finally be receiving attention from the state government. The Karnataka government has unveiled an ambitious infrastructure roadmap aimed at easing the city's traffic congestion through a combination of metro expansion, tunnel roads, flyovers and business corridors.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced plans to invest nearly ₹1.5 trillion in Bengaluru's infrastructure, with improving urban mobility emerging as one of the government's top priorities, reported Financial Express.

What is Karnataka government's mobility plan for Bengaluru?

Addressing Global Capability Centre (GCC) leaders at an event, Shivakumar said the state is investing approximately ₹1.5 trillion to upgrade Bengaluru's infrastructure, describing traffic management as one of the government's key focus areas. The large-scale investment is expected to improve connectivity, reduce travel time and support Bengaluru's continued economic growth as India's leading technology hub.

He added that while the government is working to improve mobility within Bengaluru, it is simultaneously promoting industrial growth across Karnataka's tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Outlining the government's urban mobility strategy, Shivakumar said Bengaluru's Metro network is set for a major expansion. "We have already planned 350 km of metro connectivity and aim to extend it to 500 km by next year, the CM said. To decongest some of the city's busiest stretches, the government has proposed several large-scale road infrastructure projects, including: Metro expansion from 350 km to 500 km

New 40-km tunnel road

44-km double-decker flyover

133-km network of flyovers

123-km Bengaluru Business Corridor

A separate tunnel road near Hebbal to ease congestion According to Shivakumar, the proposed 40-km tunnel road project is expected to be placed before the State Cabinet shortly for approval. He also said work has begun on a smaller tunnel road project near Hebbal to reduce congestion in one of Bengaluru's busiest traffic junctions.

What other measures are being planned to reduce traffic congestion? The state government has also announced several other initiatives aimed at improving Bengaluru's road infrastructure. Last month, Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda directed Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE) to prepare comprehensive development plans and ensure the effective implementation of projects across the city, with a particular focus on easing traffic congestion. He said the government has prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for 450 km of white-topping roads at an estimated cost of ₹3,000 crore for the 2026-27 financial year. Alongside scientifically designed roads, the government is also constructing high-quality footpaths to improve pedestrian infrastructure.

Gowda further said Karnataka plans to build 150 km of elevated corridors as part of its long-term strategy to address Bengaluru's traffic congestion. How severe is Bengaluru's traffic problem? Bengaluru's traffic congestion has long been among the most discussed urban challenges. According to the 2025 TomTom Traffic Index, Bengaluru was ranked India's most traffic-congested city and the world's second most congested city, behind Mexico City. According to the report, Bengaluru recorded an average congestion level of 74.4 per cent, making it India's most traffic-congested city and the second most congested globally. During peak hours, commuters take an average of 36 minutes and 9 seconds to travel just 10 kilometres, resulting in an estimated 168 hours lost to traffic every year.