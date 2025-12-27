Kavach rollout delayed as Railways misses Mumbai-Delhi-Kolkata deadline

Having missed the second deadline of December 2025, Railways is now hopeful of operationalising the automatic train protection system, Kavach, on routes connecting the national capital with Mumbai and Howrah anytime in 2026 with steady progress and an aggressive approach, officials said.

Kavach is an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, which is a highly technology-intensive system. It helps loco pilots in running trains within specified speed limits by the automatic application of brakes in case they fail to do so.

According to officials, 25 per cent work on these routes has been commissioned and is in ready-to-use condition. On the remaining 75 per cent of routes, major components have already been installed, they added.

"We are doing our level best to operationalise Kavach on the Mumbai-Delhi and Delhi-Kolkata route, hoping that it will be achieved in 2026," officials said. The Railway Ministry on August 7, 2024, said that Kavach work would be completed on the said route by March 2025. It announced the extension of the deadline from March to December 2025 on February 1, 2025, in a budget document titled 'Railways estimates for Revised Estimates 2024-25 and Budget Estimates 2025-26'. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw provided an update on the progress of Kavach installation on December 17 in the Lok Sabha when the Congress MP Mallu Ravi asked the specific reasons for the revised deadline of December 2025 for the installation of 'Kavach' 4.0 on the high-density Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Kolkata routes and the percentage of this work completed as of November 1, 2025.

"After extensive and elaborate trials, Kavach Version 4.0 has been successfully commissioned on 738 Route km on Palwal-Mathura- Nagda section (633 Rkm) on Delhi-Mumbai route and Howrah-Bardhaman section (105 Rkm) on Delhi-Howrah route," Vaishnaw said. He added, "Kavach implementation has been taken up in balance sections of Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah corridors." Updating the Lower House on the progress of Kavach components on the high-density routes, including Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah corridors, the minister said that Optical Fibre Cable has been laid on 7,129 km along with the installation of 800 telecom towers. He added that other Kavach components, such as Station Kavach, have been installed on 860 stations, track-side equipment on 5,672 route km and Loco Kavach on 4,154 locomotives.

Experts said that with a significant increase in train operations over the years, loco pilots need technical aids to minimise the risk of human error. The first field trials of Kavach on the passenger trains were started in February 2016, and in July 2020, it was adopted as the National ATP system. The Ministry claimed that it conducted a trial of the Kavach 3.2 version on the 1,465 route on South Central Railway and used the experience to launch the 4.0 version on July 16, 2024. "Kavach version 4.0 covers all the major features required for the diverse railway network. This is a significant milestone in safety for Indian Railways. Within a short period, IR has developed, tested and started deploying the Automatic Train Protection System," Vaishnaw said in its reply in the Lok Sabha.