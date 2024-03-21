Sensex (    %)
                             
Excise policy case: ED at Delhi CM Kejriwal's residence, searches on

ED officials arrive at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence to serve summons asking him to join probe in excise policy case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

Enforcement Directorate (ED) team, on Thursday, reached the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to serve summons under an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

According to media reports, the team consists of 12 officials who are at Kejriwal's residence with a search warrant. 

This action by ED came shortly after Delhi High Court refused to grant any interim protection from coercive action to Kejriwal in connection to the ED summonses issued to him in the Delhi liquor policy case. "We are not inclined to grant an interim relief," the high court said, seeking a response from the ED on fresh interim plea.

The bench listed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's application for further consideration on April 22 when his main petition challenging the summons is fixed for hearing, and asked the ED to file its response.

Kejriwal had earlier skipped multiple summonses of the agency in the case.


Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Enforcement Directorate

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

