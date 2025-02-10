Kerala CSR scam: Former judge CN Ramachandran Nair named in cheating case

Retired justice CN Ramachandran Nair of the Kerala High Court has been implicated in a case linked to the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund scam (half price fraud case).

The case involves allegations that key accused Ananthu Krishnan orchestrated a large-scale fraud, deceiving multiple individuals and charitable organisations by offering essential goods — such as two-wheelers, laptops, sewing machines, and household appliances — at significantly reduced prices, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

Investigators claim that Krishnan misled his victims by asserting that these items were being procured using CSR funds from private companies.

Authorities report that Krishnan, posing as the coordinator of the National NGO Confederation, approached various charitable groups with his purported plan. These organisations, believing his claims, identified beneficiaries and contributed funds to the scheme.

Numerous complaints have surfaced across Kerala, with victims alleging they were defrauded by Krishnan. One such complaint, filed by Danimon, president of the Angadippuram Kisan Service Society (KSS) — an implementing agency — led to the registration of an FIR at Perinthalmanna Police Station in Malappuram district. According to the complaint, office bearers of the NGO Confederation misappropriated Rs 34 lakh from KSS between April and November 2024, Bar and Bench report said.

Justice Ramachandran Nair has been named as the third accused in the FIR, which cites him as a patron of the National NGO Confederation. The case invokes Sections 318(4) (cheating and inducing delivery of property) and 3(5) (offences committed by multiple persons with shared intent) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The NGO Confederation itself is listed as the first accused, with Krishnan, its chairman, named as the second accused.

However, Justice Nair has strongly denied any wrongdoing, asserting that he was never a patron of the Confederation. He clarified that he only served as a legal advisor for the organisation and had severed ties with it some time ago, the report mentioned.

Also Read

Justice Nair has been in the spotlight recently following his appointment by the state government to head an inquiry commission investigating the Munambam land dispute. In light of the FIR, High Court lawyer Kulathoor Jaisingh has urged the chief minister to remove Justice Nair from the commission.

The case has implicated several notable figures, with complaints filed against prominent politicians. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA Najeeb Kanthapuram and Congress leader Laly Vincent have been named in some FIRs, with the latter recently securing interim protection from arrest from the Kerala High Court. Additionally, an NGO led by BJP leader AN Radhakrishnan has also been mentioned in certain complaints, the news report mentioned.