Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 05:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Aamir Khan or Rick Yune: Who is the mystery man in the L2 Empuraan poster?

Aamir Khan or Rick Yune: Who is the mystery man in the L2 Empuraan poster?

Speculation erupted about the identity of new mystery man featured in the new poster of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan

Prithviraj Sukumaran shares poster of mystery man

Prithviraj Sukumaran shares poster of mystery man

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming movie, L2: Empuraan, is already generating a massive buzz among the fans. The excitement has now peaked with the release of a mysterious new poster, sparking speculation about the identity of the enigmatic figure featured in it.
 
The poster features a shadowy figure standing in the frame, igniting curiosity among fans. Many are debating whether the person is Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan or Hollywood actor and screenwriter Rick Yune, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the film’s already high anticipation.

Prithviraj Sukumaran shares poster of mystery man

Prithviraj shared a poster on March 25 featuring a man in a black outfit in front of a dragon in the shape of 2. The poster shows the backside of the person sparking curiosity about the person's identity. While sharing the poster, Prithviraj wrote, “2 days to go. L2E in theatres worldwide from March 27.” The poster has already generated a huge buzz over the internet.
 
 
The new person in the poster is likely wearing a black outfit. The mystery villain in the post has left the fans guessing, many are wondering if it’s Aamir Khan while others are sure it is Rick Yune who is known for starring in several Hollywood blockbusters, such as The Fast and the Furious, Ninja Assassin, Olympus Has Fallen and Die Another Day.

About L2: Empuraan

The Malayalam-language action thriller movie is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and it is written by Murali Gopy. 
 
This movie is the second instalment in a trilogy and a follow-up of 2019 film Lucifer. The film features Mohanlal in the lead role, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Abhimanyu Singh, among others, in pivotal roles. The film is set to release in theatres on March 27.

More From This Section

Sonu Sood's wife, Sonali, and her sister, Sumita Salve, met with an accident

Sonu Sood's wife, her nephew injured in a car accident, actor reacts

Travis Scott

Travis Scott, Guns N' Roses and more to rock India in 2025. Details here

American Rapper Travis Scott

Rapper Travis Scott to debut in India with 'Circus Maximus World Tour'

Emraan Hashmi confirms Awarapan 2 release date, movie to release next year

Emraan Hashmi confirms Awarapan 2 release date, movie to release next year

Sunny Deol's ‘Jaat'

'Jaat' trailer out: Sunny Deol & Randeep Hooda face off in action spectacle

Topics : Aamir Khan Entertainment movies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayGrand Continent Hotels IPO AllotmentBihar Board 12th Toppers ListBihar Board 12 Toppers Prize MoneyBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon