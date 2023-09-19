LIVE: India rejects allegations made by Canada after top diplomat expelled

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday issued a statement rejecting the claims made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and foreign minister in their Parliament. MEA's statement comes after Canada expelled an Indian diplomat on Monday as it investigates allegations that India's government may have had links to the assassination Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.
India rejects Canada's allegations after expulsion of top Indian diplomat
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday issued a statement rejecting the claims made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and foreign minister in their Parliament.
MEA, in its statement, said, "We have seen and reject the statement of the Canadian prime minister". It further said that any allegations of the involvement of the government of India in any act of violence in Canada were absurd and motivated.
We're all grateful to PM Modi for his presidency, for India's presidency of G20: US
The US is grateful to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the G20 presidency and President Joe Biden returned from the leaders' summit in Delhi feeling "very positive and optimistic", a senior White House official said.
Biden "came away from the G20 feeling very positive and optimistic about the direction. I mean, there was an awful lot of great work done at the G20 and we're all grateful to Prime Minister Modi for his presidency, for India's presidency of it, but also for the way the agenda was executed," National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said at a press briefing in response to a question by PTI.
BJP trying to alter federal policy, install presidential model: Kerala CM
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday came down heavily on the Centre, alleging that it was trying to transform the country's federal structure into a presidential system, comprising with the principles of a federal polity.
Claiming that the country was going through testing times under the BJP-led central government, the Kerala CM called on people to read the Centre's alleged ploy to alter the country's federal system of administration and governance and rise against it.
Heading for UN, Ukraine's president questions why Russia still has a place there
Days before potentially crossing paths with Russia's top diplomat at the United Nations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested Monday that the world body needs to answer for allowing his country's invader a seat at the tables of power.
"For us, it's very important that all our words, all our messages, will be heard by our partners. And if in the United Nations still it's a pity, but still there is a place for Russian terrorists, the question is not to me. I think it's a question to all the members of the United Nations," Zelenskyy said after visiting wounded Ukrainian military members at a New York hospital. He had just arrived in the US to make his country's case to the world and to Washington for continued help in trying to repel Russia's invasion, nearly 19 months into what has become a grinding war.
Delhi govt targets 1.5 mn construction workers, jump in welfare spending
Delhi government has targeted to raise the number of registered construction workers in the city to 1.5 million this year and increase spending on various welfare schemes for them by 20 times, officials said on Monday.
The move comes in the wake of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this year expressing dissatisfaction over less number of registration of workers and emphasising to increase it further. As per official data, the number of registered workers was 1.3 million by end of 2022-23.
Trump to meet with striking autoworkers in Michigan, to skip GOP debate
Former President Donald Trump will travel to the battleground state of Michigan next week to meet with striking autoworkers instead of participating in the second Republican presidential debate, a person familiar with his plans said Monday.
Trump, who also skipped the first debate last month, has signaled that he is already focused on the 2024 election against President Joe Biden as he maintains a wide lead against his GOP rivals in primary polls. In recent days, he has been leaning hard into the strike, painting himself as sympathetic to the workers and accusing Biden of trying to destroy the car industry by expanding electric cars and other green energy policies.The September 27 trip, first reported by The New York Times, will also include a primetime speech, according to the person familiar with the plans who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity before they were made public.
