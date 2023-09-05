LIVE: Voting underway for by-elections for 7 assembly seats in 6 states

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi

Photo: Twitter

Voting for the bye-elections to the seven assembly constituencies of six states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Tripura, West Bengal, and Jharkhand, started on Tuesday at 7 am. Notably, this is the first election between the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition bloc's newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). ...Read More

No article available in this category.