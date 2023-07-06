Launch of Chandrayaan-3 postponed to July 14 at 2:35 pm, says Isro

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has announced that the Chandrayaan-3 mission will launch to the Moon on July 14.

The spacecraft will lift off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 2:35 pm, Isro announced after transporting the spacecraft encapsulated aboard the rocket to the launchpad.

Announcing the launch of Chandrayaan-3:



????LVM3-M4/Chandrayaan-3 ????️Mission:

The launch is now scheduled for

????July 14, 2023, at 2:35 pm IST

from SDSC, Sriharikota



Stay tuned for the updates! — ISRO (@isro) July 6, 2023

Chandrayaan-3 is the third installment of the Chandrayaan series and represents India's second attempt to achieve a soft landing on the Moon's surface. To date, only three countries have successfully landed spacecraft on the airless lunar world.

Equipped with a lander and a rover, the spacecraft will embark on a nearly two-month-long journey to the Moon. It will first be injected into lunar orbit before initiating the landing approach.

The Indian space agency has affirmed that the lander possesses the capability to softly land at a designated lunar site and deploy the rover. The rover will then conduct in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during its mobility.



