LIVE: PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 13,500 crore in Telangana today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana on Sunday afternoon where he will lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore. "Around 2:15 PM, Prime Minister will reach Mahabubnagar district, where he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore, in important sectors like road, rail, petroleum and natural gas and higher education. During the programme, the Prime Minister will also flag off a train service through video conferencing," Prime Minister's Office said.