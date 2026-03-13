Maharashtra makes permits mandatory for passenger e-autos, e-bikes

The Maharashtra government has decided to make permits mandatory for passenger-carrying electric rickshaws and e-bikes to ensure uniformity in rules in the sector, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced on Friday.

The decision comes at a time when the transport department has said it would stop issuing new permits for autorickshaws (with yellow-and-black registration plates) in the state, and has temporarily suspended permits issued to three operators to use e-bikes.

Until now, electric rickshaws were not required to obtain a separate permit for passenger transport, Sarnaik's office said in a release. However, considering the rising number of electric vehicles, the state has decided to make permits compulsory for e-rickshaws and e-bikes to ensure uniform regulations in passenger transport, it said.