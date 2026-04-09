Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,53,830; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,60,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,53,830, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,60,100.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,41,010.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,830 in Mumbai, Kolkata, and ₹1,54,920 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,980.

ALSO READ: Gold vs silver: Which metal offers better returns amid global uncertainty? In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,41,010, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,42,010 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,160.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,60,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,65,100.

US gold prices held steady on Thursday, as investors stayed on the sidelines awaiting clearer signals on the US-Iran ceasefire talks ahead of key US inflation data later in the day.

Spot gold was little changed at $4,715.42 per ounce by 0052 GMT. US gold futures for June delivery fell 0.8 per cent to $4,739.20.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.4 per cent to $73.83 per ounce, platinum lost 0.2 per cent to $2,025.75, while palladium firmed 0.3 per cent to $1,559.29.

(with inputs from Reuters)