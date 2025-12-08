Monday, December 08, 2025 | 02:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / At 100 years, Vande Mataram saw India 'in chains of Emergency': PM Modi

At 100 years, Vande Mataram saw India 'in chains of Emergency': PM Modi

PM Modi told the Lok Sabha that the 150-year legacy of Vande Mataram is a reminder of unity, recalling how its 100th year fell during the Emergency when the Constitution was weakened

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: PTI/ Screengrab)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the Constitution was “throttled” and the nation “chained” during the Emergency, a period that coincided with the 100th anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram.
 
The Prime Minister was speaking in the Lok Sabha, where he initiated a day-long discussion on the 150th year of Vande Mataram. He said the song had inspired generations and remained a symbol of unity in the face of British rule.
 
“When Vande Mataram completed 100 years, the nation was chained by the Emergency. At that time, the Constitution was throttled and those who lived and died for patriotism were pushed behind bars,” he said.
 

Emergency 'a dark chapter’: PM Modi

 
Calling the Emergency “a dark chapter in our history”, PM Modi said the present moment offered a chance to “restore the greatness of Vande Mataram”.
 
“The Emergency was a dark chapter in our history. Now we have the opportunity to restore the greatness of Vande Mataram. And I believe this opportunity should not be allowed to pass,” he said.

Also Read

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: FM Sitharaman introduces Health Security Cess Bill in Rajya Sabha

US visa, US immigration, green card

US may expand travel ban to 30+ countries. What it means for travellers?

Trade, tariffs

China's trade surplus hits record high, crosses $1 trn for first time

smartphones

Why ByteDance's AI phone is getting blocked by China's biggest apps

Credit Card

Sharing your credit card with friend or family? The hidden risks are costly

 
He stressed that the song had acted as a source of strength through the freedom struggle. “The mantra energised and inspired India's freedom movement and showed the path of courage and determination. Remembering that sacred Vande Mataram today is a great privilege for all of us in this House,” he said.  ALSO READ | Vande Mataram our inspiration for 'Viksit Bharat', says PM Modi

Song that defied oppression, inspired unity: PM Modi

 
The Prime Minister reminded members that the British had once banned Vande Mataram, even though they had introduced strict laws to control its printing and spread. “Vande Mataram was written at a time when, after the uprising of 1857, the British government was alarmed and unleashing various forms of oppression... British divided Bengal in 1905, but Vande Mataram stood like a rock and inspired unity,” he said.
 
PM Modi said the song carried deep cultural and spiritual meaning. “Vande Mataram is a mantra, a slogan which gave energy, inspiration, and showed the path for sacrifice and penance to the freedom movement… It is a historic moment,” he said, noting ongoing celebrations including 75 years of the Constitution, the 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Patel and Birsa Munda, and the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

‘Voice of freedom movement’: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

 
Emphasising its emotional impact, PM Modi said, “Vande mataram became the voice of our freedom movement. It integrated everyone in the country and became the resolve of every Indian... ‘Swaarth ka balidaan hai ye shabd Vande Mataram’... ‘Veer ka abhimaan hai ye shabd Vande Mataram’ (A sacrifice of the self — these words Vande Mataram… A warrior’s pride — these words Vande Mataram).”
 
He added that Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay wrote the song to counter colonial attempts to portray Indians as “weak” and “lazy”. 
PM Modi further urged all members to rise above political lines. “There is no leadership and opposition here. We are here to appreciate and accept the debt of Vande Mataram collectively... It united the nation from North to South and from East to West,” he said.
 
The Prime Minister added that the 150-year milestone should motivate the nation to fulfill the aspirations of freedom fighters. “We need to reiterate the resolve to make our nation self-reliant and developed by 2047,” he said.
 
PM Modi concluded his Lok Sabha speech noting how key anniversaries of Vande Mataram fell during difficult times.
 
“When Vande Mataram completed 50 years, India was under British rule. When Vande Mataram completed 100 years, India was in the clutches of Emergency... 150 years of Vande Mataram is an opportunity to reinstate that pride... This song inspired us to attain freedom in 1947,” he said.
 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

Revanth Reddy

Telangana: Young, hungry & restless in the bold chase for global capitalpremium

Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi, Investment

UP's $1 trillion target gathers steam as state revives transformation panelpremium

BJP Flag, BJP

'Historic blunders' on J-K, China, Nehru's legacy: BJP hits back at Sonia

Nityanand Rai

Tejashwi's absence from Bihar politics shows his lack of attachment: Rai

Omar Abdullah, Omar

INDIA bloc on life support, risks being wheeled into ICU: Omar Abdullah

Topics : Narendra Modi Vande Mataram Emergency Lok Sabha Parliament Parliament winter session BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon