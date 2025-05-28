Protestors lock offices, smear signs as Manipur simmers over bus sign row

Tensions escalated in Manipur on Tuesday as controversy over the alleged removal of the state’s name from a government bus triggered widespread protests and civil unrest. The protests, led by the student wing of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), saw government offices locked, signboards defaced, and calls for high-level resignations echoing across the valley districts.

The protestors locked central government offices including the Geological Survey of India and the Chief Electoral Office at Lamphelpat in Imphal West. Signboards bearing ‘Government of India’ were smeared with mud in what demonstrators described as a symbolic protest against what they called the Centre’s “insensitive treatment” of Manipur’s identity.

The agitation stems from a May 20 incident in the Gwaltabi area, where central security personnel allegedly ordered the removal of the word ‘Manipur’ from a Manipur State Transport (MST) bus ferrying journalists to the Shirui Lily Festival in Ukhrul district. The move has since become a rallying point for civil society groups, sparking anger over what they see as an affront to the state’s territorial and cultural integrity.

Human chains across valley

Protests erupted in multiple districts, including Imphal East and West, where women-led demonstrations gained momentum. In Khurai, Imphal East, protestors marched to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, disrupting operations and demanding an official apology from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

Human chains were formed and placards reading “Self-determination is our birthright” were displayed prominently across protest sites. Demonstrators also demanded the resignation of the state's Chief Secretary and Security Advisor, blaming them for administrative negligence and worsening the ongoing crisis.

Assembly stormed, BJP office targeted

Adding to the unrest, members of women’s group Imagi Meira stormed the Manipur Legislative Assembly and BJP state office in Imphal. Thokchom Sujata, the group’s convenor, demanded transparency in budget allocations for MLAs and questioned why all legislators, including the 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs, continue to draw full salaries despite the state’s suspended political functioning.

“All MLAs, including the 10 Kuki-Zo legislators, are enjoying full benefits and salaries from the Assembly, even though the state is under suspended animation,” Sujata said. “We came here to meet the BJP state president, but were denied a meeting with one excuse after another. We are not interested in their power games — we want a functioning government that ends the ongoing crisis.”

Governor airlifted, Ibobi Singh slams Centre

As protests intensified on Monday, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who had arrived from New Delhi, had to be airlifted to Kangla Fort by Army helicopter after demonstrators blocked routes near the airport. Protestors in Kwakeithel attempted to burn an effigy of the Governor, resulting in a scuffle with security forces. Central paramilitary forces including the Assam Rifles and Rapid Action Force were deployed in response.

Former chief minister and Congress legislature party leader O Ibobi Singh criticised the situation as a “glaring failure of law and order”.

