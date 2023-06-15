Home / India News / Many measures taken to remove discrimination in labour markets: Labour Min

Many measures taken to remove discrimination in labour markets: Labour Min

Yadav said India is also making efforts to extend the benefits of social security to unorganised worker

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Many measures taken to remove discrimination in labour markets: Labour Min

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 7:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government has taken various steps to eliminate discrimination in labour markets, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav has said.

The minister made the remarks in a panel discussion at the World of Work Summit of ILO on 'Promoting Social Justice' in Geneva on Wednesday, the Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a statement.

"The Minister highlighted government initiatives to eliminate discrimination in labour markets promoting social justice. He highlighted the steps the government has taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to eliminate discrimination in labour markets," it said.

Yadav said India is also making efforts to extend the benefits of social security to unorganised workers. The government's e-Shram portal is a step towards extending social security to all.

The government is also skilling, upskilling and reskilling workers for the same, he added.

Also Read

UN demands China's answers on discrimination against Tibetan women in Tibet

12 cheetahs from South Africa arrive in Gwalior; to be flown to new home

International Labour Day: Celebrations, history, and all you need to know

US FTC probes Pepsi, Coca-Cola over price discrimination, says report

The council and caste

International Health, Fitness Festival to kickstart from Friday in Delhi

DDA to complete work on IGI Airport drain by July, says Delhi LG's office

Light rains to bring relief from scorching heat in Delhi, says IMD

WB panchayat polls: HC asks SEC to deploy forces in all districts in 48 hrs

Domestic air passenger traffic grows 15% to 13.26 mn in May: DGCA

Topics :labour marketLabour Ministry

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 8:41 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story