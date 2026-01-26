Veteran journalist Mark Tully dies at 90: Early career, key achievements

Veteran journalist, author and broadcaster Mark Tully passed away at a private hospital in Delhi on Sunday at the age of 90. Hospital authorities said he died due to multi-organ failure following a stroke.

Known as India's voice to the world, Tully's journey was remarkable. Let's take a look at who he was, his early life and some of his best works.

Who was Mark Tully

Mark Tully, also known as Sir William Mark Tully, was one of the most respected foreign journalists to cover India . Born in Calcutta (now Kolkata) in 1935, during the British Raj, India remained his home for most of his life. He spent decades reporting from the country and became widely known as the BBC’s “voice of India”.

Tully joined the BBC in the 1960s and was posted to India in 1965. Over time, he grew from an administrative role into one of the broadcaster’s most prominent correspondents. He later served as the BBC’s New Delhi bureau chief for 22 years, leading coverage not only from India but also across South Asia. Major events Tully covered During his long career, Tully reported on many defining moments in India’s post-Independence history. These included the 1971 Bangladesh war, the Emergency between 1975 and 1977, Operation Blue Star, the assassination of Indira Gandhi and the anti-Sikh riots of 1984, the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi in 1991, and the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992. He also covered the Bhopal gas tragedy and major political upheavals in the region.

Tully resigned from the BBC in the mid-1990s after differences with the organisation’s leadership. However, he continued to broadcast and write, including presenting the BBC Radio 4 programme Something Understood. He remained engaged with issues of faith, society and Indian politics well into his later years. According to the BBC, Tully helped introduce India to global audiences with depth, empathy and understanding. His reporting combined ground-level detail with a strong commitment to secularism and pluralism. Even late in life, he described himself as belonging to both India and Britain. Apart from broadcast journalism, Tully was a prolific writer. He authored several well-known books on India, including No Full Stops in India, India in Slow Motion, and The Heart of India. His first book, Amritsar: Mrs Gandhi’s Last Battle, co-written with journalist Satish Jacob, focused on Operation Blue Star and the Punjab issue.