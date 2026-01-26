PM Modi greets nation on 77th Republic Day, parade at 10:30 am: Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, calling on citizens to renew their commitment towards building a Viksit Bharat. As the country prepares for the grand celebrations at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, security has been tightened across states, border areas and the national capital.

PM Modi’s Republic Day message to the nation

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the importance of the day and urged citizens to draw inspiration from the nation’s values and achievements.

“Greetings to all countrymen on Republic Day. This national festival, symbolising India's pride and honour, should infuse new energy and enthusiasm, strengthening the resolve for Viksit Bharat.”

Why Republic Day is significant Republic Day commemorates the day when the Constitution of India came into force, replacing the Government of India Act, 1935. It marked the formal transition of India into a republic after gaining Independence from British rule in 1947. The Constitution laid the foundation of democratic governance in India and remains a guiding force for the country’s political, social and economic systems. President Murmu to preside over Kartavya Path celebrations President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the grand Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The event will be attended by several dignitaries, including the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who will be the Chief Guests this year.

Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to the National War Memorial, has been elaborately decorated to reflect India’s cultural richness, military strength and development journey. ALSO READ: Over 30,000 cops, AI surveillance deployed for Republic Day in Delhi According to the Ministry of Defence, this year’s celebrations will showcase the 150-year legacy of Vande Mataram, India’s progress across sectors. Parade to begin at 10:30 am: Full schedule The Republic Day ceremony will begin at 10:30 am and is expected to last for around 90 minutes. The programme will start with PM Modi visiting the National War Memorial, where he will lay a wreath and pay tribute to fallen soldiers. After this, PM Modi and other dignitaries will proceed to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path.

The President of India, along with the European leaders, will arrive in the traditional buggy escorted by the President’s Bodyguard, the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army. As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled, followed by the National Anthem and a 21-gun salute using indigenously developed 105 mm light field guns. The salute will be presented by the 1721 Ceremonial Battery of the 172 Field Regiment. Cultural performances and aerial displays Nearly 100 cultural artists will lead the parade under the theme ‘Vividata Mein Ekta - Unity in Diversity’. The performances will feature a wide range of musical instruments and traditions from across the country.

Four Mi-17 1V helicopters of the 129 Helicopter Unit will shower flower petals over Kartavya Path in the Dhwaj Formation, led by Group Captain Alok Ahlawat. The President will then take the salute as the parade officially begins. The parade is being commanded by Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, with Major General Navraj Dhillon as the Second-in-Command. Gallantry award winners and EU contingent The parade will feature recipients of India’s highest gallantry awards, including Param Vir Chakra winners Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav (Retd) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, as well as Ashok Chakra awardees Major General CA Pithawalia (Retd) and Colonel D Sreeram Kumar.

An EU contingent will also take part in the parade, carrying flags representing the European Union and its military and naval forces. Army’s battle array and defence strength on display For the first time, the Indian Army will showcase a phased Battle Array Format, including aerial components. The display will feature armoured vehicles, helicopters, unmanned systems, swarm drones and robotic platforms. Indigenous systems such as the DHRUV Advanced Light Helicopter, RUDRA, T-90 Bhishma tanks, Arjun tanks, BMP-II vehicles, Nag missile systems and autonomous ground vehicles will roll past the saluting dais. Advanced artillery systems like the Dhanush Gun System, ATAGS, BrahMos missiles, Akash air defence systems and other cutting-edge platforms will underline the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defence manufacturing.

Navy, Air Force and Tri-Services tableaux The Indian Navy tableau will depict the theme “Strong Navy for a Strong Nation”, showcasing historic and modern naval platforms, including INS Vikrant and indigenous warships. Young cadets will also march alongside the tableau. The Indian Air Force contingent will march in sync with a fly-past featuring Rafale, MiG-29, Su-30 and Jaguar aircraft in the ‘Spearhead Formation’. The Tri-Services tableau will highlight ‘Operation Sindoor: Victory Through Jointness’, reflecting coordinated action by the Army, Navy and Air Force. A separate Veterans’ tableau will focus on the theme ‘Sangram se Rashtranirman Tak’, showcasing the journey from war to nation-building.

Security tightened across Delhi-NCR and border areas Security has been significantly stepped up across Delhi-NCR for Republic Day. Police personnel are conducting vehicle checks at key border points, including Gurugram, Chilla, Singhu, Tikri, Kapashera, Badarpur and Dhaula Kuan. Along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army and other security forces have increased vigilance. Vehicle checks and patrolling are underway in several districts, including the Uri sector in Baramulla. Speaking with news agency ANI, DIG of Police, Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma said, “All our international border IBs, BSF, SOG, and border police forces are conducting checks at checkpoints. Vehicles are being checked, and patrolling is ongoing...”

India-Nepal border on high alert Security has also been tightened along the India-Nepal border following intelligence inputs. The Sashastra Seema Bal has increased patrolling on roads, rivers, forests and footpaths, using dog squads, surveillance equipment and flood units. People are being allowed to cross the border only after thorough verification, officials said. Monks from 40 countries to attend parade Monks and nuns from 40 countries who attended the Global Buddhist Summit in Delhi will be honoured guests at the parade. Speaking ahead of the event, Ven. Shartse Khensur Rinpoche Jangchup Choeden said, “At the parade, India will be displaying its might, but it is also the land of Buddha Dhamma, spreading the message of peace, love, and kindness to many countries in the world.”