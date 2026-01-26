Rahul, Priyanka extend greetings to nation on occasion of 77th Republic Day

Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday extended wishes on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, calling the Constitution the "greatest weapon for every Indian."

Gandhi posted on X, "Heartfelt Republic Day wishes to all my fellow citizens. Our Constitution is the greatest weapon for every Indian - it is our voice, the protective shield for our rights."

Asserting that the Constitution is the core of the Indian Republic, he added, "Our Republic stands on the strong foundation of this very document, which will be empowered only through equality and harmony. Protecting the Constitution is protecting the Indian Republic - it is a true tribute to the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. Jai Hind! Jai Constitution!"

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also wished the people on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, stating that the Constitution is a shield that safeguards the interests of Indians. On the occasion, she took to X, posting, "Heartfelt Republic Day wishes to all my fellow citizens. On this day, our Constitution came into effect, guaranteeing every Indian the values of liberty, equality, justice, and fraternity. Our Constitution is the shield protecting us, 140 crore Indians. Our resolve to safeguard it is as strong as a rock. Long live the Constitution! Long live India!" Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the 77th Republic Day, urging citizens to renew their commitment to a 'Viksit Bharat'.In a post X, PM Modi said, "Greetings to all countrymen on Republic Day. This national festival, symbolising India's pride and honour, should infuse new energy and enthusiasm, strengthening the resolve for Viksit Bharat."

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950, officially becoming a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. The day holds immense historical significance as it represents the culmination of India's long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance based on justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. Today, President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the grand celebrations at Kartavya Path, New Delhi. The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will attend as the Chief Guests on this momentous occasion. This year, Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, has been elaborately decorated to showcase India's remarkable journey.