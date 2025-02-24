Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / MCD announces house tax waiver for those who clear their 2024-25 dues

MCD announces house tax waiver for those who clear their 2024-25 dues

Additionally, homeowners of properties between 100 and 500 square yards will receive a 50 per cent tax waiver, while those with houses under 100 square yards will be completely exempt

Home Loan, Loan, Home, House
Representative Image | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 12:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday announced that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has introduced a house tax waiver.

He said that those who clear their 2024-25 house tax dues will have all previous pending taxes waived off.

The announcement was made on Monday during a press conference addressed by the AAP leader, MCD Mayor Mahesh Khinchi, Deputy Mayor Ravinder Bhardwaj and Leader of the House Mukesh Goel.

Additionally, homeowners of properties between 100 and 500 square yards will receive a 50 per cent tax waiver, while those with houses under 100 square yards will be completely exempt from house tax.

Commercial properties in rehabilitation areas will also benefit from tax exemptions, and residents of 1,300 housing apartments, who previously did not receive any concessions, will now get a 25 per cent tax reduction.

Mayor Mahesh Khinchi emphasised that this move aligns with AAP's commitment to public welfare. "What AAP promised, we have delivered. We have already confirmed 12,000 MCD workers as permanent employees, and we will officially implement this decision in the upcoming MCD House meeting on the 25th," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Kisan: 19th installment today - Check eligibility, eKYC process and more

PM Modi picks Omar Abdullah, 9 others for nationwide anti-obesity drive

LIVE: Madhya Pradesh among leading states in India's EV revolution: PM Modi at investors summit

Maha Kumbh 2025: Authorities brace for final dip and last rush of devotees

Bathing videos of women from Maha Kumbh, FIRs against 140 SM accounts

Topics :MCDAam Aadmi PartyTaxation

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story