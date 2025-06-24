Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms as monsoon likely to arrive in Delhi

IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms as monsoon likely to arrive in Delhi

Delhi weather update today: IMD has issued a yellow alert for rain; AQI in Delhi fell into the 'moderate' category

Rains, Mumbai Rains

The monsoon has reached parts of northern India, including cities like Jaipur, Agra, Dehradun, Shimla, and Jammu (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi residents woke up to pleasant weather on Tuesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi, warning of thunderstorms with lightning and moderate to heavy rainfall.
 
Generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain with thunderstorms are likely, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, occasionally reaching up to 50 kmph during storms, the IMD said in its morning bulletin.
 
The showers are expected to bring drown the maximum temperature, keeping it between 34-36 degrees Celsius, with the minimum likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius. 
 

Delhi weather: Weekly forecast

Delhi is likely to experience mostly cloudy skies over the next seven days, with the IMD issuing a ‘yellow alert’ for thunderstorms, lightning, and light to moderate rainfall until June 25. Gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, occasionally reaching up to 50 kmph during evening or night storms, are also expected. While rainfall intensity may vary, no heatwave conditions are forecast for the week. 

Also Read

Rain, Delhi Rains, New Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Delhi, Gurugram likely to see moderate rain today, IMD issues yellow alert

Rain, Delhi Rains, New Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Delhi weather today: IMD forecasts heavy rain; orange alert for 8 states

Rains, New Delhi Rains, Delhi rains

IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, thunderstorms and light rain likely

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rains

IMD issues 'yellow alert' in Delhi, Mumbai braces for heavy rainfall

Dark clouds, clouds, Black Clouds, monsoon

Monsoon likely to hit Delhi by June 22, ahead of normal schedule

Air quality turns ‘moderate’ 

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated on Tuesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) slipping into the ‘moderate’ category after remaining ‘satisfactory’ for several days. 
 
The air quality was recorded ‘moderate’ at 8 am on June 24, with an AQI reading of 100, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’ and 401–500 ‘severe’. 

Monsoon set to advance in North India

The monsoon has reached parts of northern India, including cities like Jaipur, Agra, Dehradun, Shimla, and Jammu.
 
In the next two days, the monsoon is likely to spread to more areas—like Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu.
 
A weather system over south-central Uttar Pradesh is helping pull the monsoon forward. A line of low pressure is also running from this system across Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and northern Odisha, which is adding to the chances of rainfall, according to the IMD bulletin.

More From This Section

A 3D printed miniature model of U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel and Iran flags are seen in this illustration

LIVE news updates: Beersheba building hit by Iranian missile, at least 4 killed

India enters SDG global top 100, driven by clean energy and health gains

India enters SDG global top 100, driven by clean energy and health gains

emirates

Flights to Middle East resume from Thiruvananthapuram, airspace reopened

Car accident pune, car accident, Porsche car, Porsche, car

Pune Porsche crash: Prosecution says drunk teen must face trial as an adult

Fire, Fire accident

One killed in massive fire at banquet hall near west Delhi's DLF Moti Nagar

Topics : Delhi weather Rainfall BS Web Reports Indian monsoon weather forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOOperation SindhuGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon