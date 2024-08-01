Halfway through monsoon: 16 states with normal rainfall, 10 face deficit

With half of this year’s southwest monsoon season complete, nearly 16 states and Union Territories have experienced normal or above-normal rainfall.

In contrast, 10 states and UTs, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab, are still awaiting normal rainfall. July and August typically contribute around 70 per cent of the country's seasonal rainfall. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This year, the monsoon began in Kerala on May 30 and reached the entire country by July 2.

Throughout most of July, the monsoon was predominantly active to vigorous, with significant rainfall recorded across the south peninsular and central India regions, which saw a surplus of 36.5 per cent and 33 per cent, respectively. However, northwest India and the east and northeast regions experienced subdued rainfall, with deficits of -14.3 per cent and -23.3 per cent, respectively.

In July, the country's overall rainfall was around 109 per cent of the long-term average, with seasonal rainfall for the first two months just 2 per cent above normal, totalling 446.1 mm.

The monsoon trough, which typically shifts north-south and brings heavy rainfall to large parts of the country, stayed mostly south of its usual position. This resulted in concentrated rainfall activity over the southern peninsula and central India during July.

More From This Section

In northern India, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand experienced widespread rainfall, but many other states in the north, northwest, and eastern regions remained mostly dry. Rain-bearing systems were scarce, with only one monsoon depression forming in mid-July.

Rain-deficit states

States and UTs like Chandigarh (-57 percent), Manipur (-50 percent), Jharkhand (-41 percent), Bihar (-36 percent), and Mizoram (-35 percent) were among the most rain deficient.

In Haryana, 19 out of 22 districts have experienced below-average rainfall, resulting in an overall deficit of 43 per cent. Similarly, Punjab faces a 45 per cent rainfall deficit, with just three out of its 22 districts receiving normal rainfall levels.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir, currently enduring an unusual and intense heat wave, has seen rainfall levels 37 per cent below the norm.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, rainfall activity is expected to persist along the west coast, with heavy rainfall likely in Kerala, coastal regions of Karnataka and Maharashtra, Kutch, Saurashtra, Gujarat, west Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand until August 4.

(With agency inputs)