This initiative, launched in the BMC Budget 2025-26, is part of the civic body’s broader push toward smart transportation and urban sustainability, according to a report in the Economic Times.

Apart from the Parking App, BMC has outlined several key measures to improve traffic management and ease congestion across the city:

Access Control Project: The foundation stone for this project was laid on October 11, 2024, by the then chief minister of Maharashtra. Under this, work orders have been issued for the improvement of one junction on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and three junctions on the Western Express Highway (WEH). The work is currently in progress.

Area Traffic Control (ATC) System: The implementation of ATC at signal junctions in Greater Mumbai is underway to enhance traffic regulation and reduce waiting times.

Pedestrian-Friendly Infrastructure: Recognising the importance of walkability, BMC is improving Mumbai’s footpaths by addressing concerns related to their width, safety, accessibility, and routine maintenance. A well-maintained pedestrian network is expected to reduce vehicle dependency, promoting a healthier and less congested city.

Focus on sustainable development

The budget for FY26 emphasises sustainable urban growth, with allocations for green spaces, improved healthcare, traffic solutions, and smart transport initiatives, the report said.

BMC’s revenue income has been revised upwards, indicating strong financial health: The revised revenue estimate for 2024-25 stands at Rs 40,693 crore, up 13.83 per cent from the original estimate of Rs 35,749 crore. As of December 31, 2024, the civic body had collected Rs 28,308.37 crore in revenue. The estimated revenue income for 2025-26 is pegged at Rs 43,159.40 crore, marking a 20.73 per cent increase over the initial 2024-25 estimate.

Notably, Rs 43,162 crore has been earmarked for capital expenditure, which forms 58 per cent of the total BMC Budget 2025-26. This reflects a strong focus on infrastructure development and long-term city planning.

A step toward a smarter Mumbai

With a focus on digitisation, sustainability, and improved mobility, BMC’s FY26 Budget aims to enhance the quality of life for Mumbai’s citizens. The Parking App, ATC system, and pedestrian-friendly initiatives are expected to play a crucial role in decongesting the city and making urban mobility more efficient.

